19:52 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 2,278 coronavirus victims to date 2,278 Israelis have died from the coronavirus to date. 616 virus patients are presently hospitalized in serious condition with 234 of them on ventilators.