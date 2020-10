19:46 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Netanyahu to Zionist Congress: 'We will sign more peace agreements' In online video session with the Zionist Congress, Prime MInister Netanyahu declared that Israel is in the process of establishing diplomatic relations with with additional nations and that "we will soon sign more peace agreements." ► ◄ Last Briefs