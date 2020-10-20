Military service slashed to 30 months at expense of reservists

Knesset member Uzi Dayan (Likud) has criticized the reduction of compulsory military service from 32 to 30 months that was instituted this year.

Dayan's critique is based on his claim that reducing regular service increases the burden on the annual service of reservists. In Israel, most soldiers are required to serve in the army for a period of a few weeks, once a year, following their release from regular army service. Reserve duty may continue for several to many years.

"With every soldier released from the army after only 30 months of service, twelve fathers in the reserves are called up to replace him," Dayan said.