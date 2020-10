19:25 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Trump on Hunter Biden's computer: 'Laptop from hell' Donald Trump has labeled Hunter Biden's computer a "laptop from hell" in an interiew with Fox television. Trump sited emails on the laptop that promised Joe Biden a percentage of payments his son Hunter would receive from deals he had made with foreign governments. ► ◄ Last Briefs