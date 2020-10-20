Launch of Knesset caucus for strengthening Temple Mount

A Knesset caucus that sees the Temple Mount as the geographical and spiritual center of the Jewish nation has been launched to strengthen recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the holy site.

"Preserving our sovereignty over the Temple Mount and emphasizing the importance of our prayers there are essential for the people and the state. I have no doubt that the caucus we have launched will act in this spirit in order to secure the basic rights of the Jewish nation," a spokesman for the caucus said.