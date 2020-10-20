Storm erupts over Ha'aretz cartoon mocking Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky

The Ha'aretz newspaper has published a cartoon that mocks Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, a leading figure of the ultra-orthodox sector. In the cartoon, the rabbi is offering an ice cream cone to a child with ice cream scoops that are labeled "corona."

Minister of Diaspora Affairs Omer Yankelevich (Blue and White) blasted the creator of the cartoon for his prejudice.

"You would not draw such a cartoon regarding the demonstrators on Balfour Street who violated the coronavirus guidelines," Yankelovich said. The demonstrators to which she referred protest nightly against Prime MInister Netanyahu without adhering to social distancing restrictions.