18:02 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 'You can't tell the haredim not to learn Torah' Read more Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett says he has lost faith in current government's ability to lead Israel through coronavirus crisis.