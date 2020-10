17:43 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Prof. Yehoshua Blau passes away at age 101 Read more Fled with family from Austria before Holocaust, among important linguists in Israel, Israel Prize winner, Hebrew Language Academy President. ► ◄ Last Briefs