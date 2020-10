17:39 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Naftali Bennett: 'Lockdown is the lazy man's weapon' Chairman of the Yamina partyand former defense minister Naftali Bennett has declared that "lockdown is the lazy man's weapon. It's obvious that we will have success if we put everyone in jail, but the accompanying damage will be massive." ► ◄ Last Briefs