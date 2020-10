17:30 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Russia: Jewish prisoner goes on hunger strike to get Shabbat off Read more Jewish man serving in penal colony after taking part in anti-Putin protest is not provided with kosher food, forced to work on Shabbat. ► ◄ Last Briefs