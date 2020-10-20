17:18 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 DM Benny Gantz: 'Those living in the south can sleep in peace' After touring the Gaza border area, Defense Minister Benny Gantz reassured residents of southern Israel as follows: "I can promise those living in the south that we are doing everything to ensure tranquility in this part of the country. Sleep peacefully and know that the IDF and security forces, both in intelligence gathering and defensive operations, will continue to be active without letup on your behalf." ► ◄ Last Briefs