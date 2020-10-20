Minister of the Interior and chairman of the Shas party Aryeh Deri presided over a memorial gathering to honor the seventh anniversary of the passing of Rav Ovadia Yosef, z"l.

Deri mentioned that he had been under Rav Ovadia's guidance from the age of fifteen until the Rav's death, sighing that "we miss our master every hour of every day."

Rav Ovadia Yosef was born in Iraq and came to Israel at the age of four. He is held in the highest esteem as one of Israel's greatest Torah sages.