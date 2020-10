16:43 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 'Regular army service just a preparation for reserve duty' Shmulik Yadov in an article penned for Arutz Sheva considers "regular army service just a preparation for reserve duty." Yadov fondly describes twenty-eight years in a reserve unit that includes doctors, lawyers, and high tech executives. ► ◄ Last Briefs