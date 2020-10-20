|
Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20
Women's group pushes back against court's interference in family life
Shovrot Shivyon, a group of religious and secular women who seek to preserve women's traditional roles, has pushed back against a law that would allow courts to interfere in a family's financial affairs.
The issue at hand concerns domestic financial matters where family members could file grievances regarding such matters in court. The court would then intervene and participate in administering the family's budget.
