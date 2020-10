15:27 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Russia: 16,319 new corona cases, 269 deaths, in last 24 hours Russia is reporting a spike in coronavirus morbidity with 16,319 new cases and 269 corona deaths in the last 24 hours. ► ◄ Last Briefs