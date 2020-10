15:14 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 New operating rooms dedicated in Tiberias hospital Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein is dedicating at this hour two new operating rooms at Poriya Medical Center just south of Tiberias in the Galilee. ► ◄ Last Briefs