15:11 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Police disrupt weddings at moshav communities and Kfar Chabad Weddings held in two moshav communities as well as two weddings at Kfar Chabad (Chabad Village) were disrupted by police for violating coronavirus guidelines. The moshav communities involved and Kfar Chabad are located in central Israel.