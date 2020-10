14:37 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 'Drop all towns from red list - except one J'lem neighborhood' Read more Coronavirus Czar to recommend dropping extra lockdown restrictions from all 'red cities' - except for one Jerusalem neighborhood. ► ◄ Last Briefs