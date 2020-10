13:20 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Restrictions from red cities to be lifted tonight, except Ramat Shlomo Senior government officials say that already tonight the restrictions will be lifted from all red cities, except the Ramat Shlomo neighborhood in Jerusalem, Galei Tzahal reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs