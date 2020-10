13:06 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 If you oppose antisemitism and love Israel, you must vote Trump! Read more Trump's record of friendship, generosity, and affection for US and Israeli Jewry is extraordinary, since way before his presidency. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs