US, Israel UAE announce establishment of 'Abraham Fund'

The United States, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates announced the establishment of the Abraham Fund, which fulfils a commitment made in the Abraham Accords.

The US Embassy in Israel explained regarding the fund that the US International Development Finance Corporation, the UAE, and Israel will mobilize more than $3 billion in private sector-led investment and development initiatives to promote regional economic cooperation and prosperity in the Middle East and beyond, and that the partners welcome participation from other countries to advance these objectives.