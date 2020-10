12:14 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 First time since agreement: UAE delegation lands in Israel The United Arab Emirates' finance and economy ministers, Obeid Khomeid al-Tayyar and Abdullah bin Tuk al-Mari, have landed in Israel for a series of meetings and a signing ceremony between the two countries, which will take place at Ben Gurion Airport in light of the coronavirus restrictions. ► ◄ Last Briefs