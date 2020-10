10:03 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 'Middle-East peace in jeopardy if US elects Biden' Read more Move toward Middle-East peace is in jeopardy if the US "opts for the establishment orthodoxy of Joe Biden next month,” says Sky News host. ► ◄ Last Briefs