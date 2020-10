07:32 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 'Not wearing a mask? Your prayers are an abomination' Read more Leading haredi rabbi ruled that people not wearing masks should be barred from prayer groups, forbids praying with mask-less worshippers. ► ◄ Last Briefs