07:31
News BriefsCheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20
Corona Cabinet to discuss next phase of easing of restrictions
Corona Cabinet members are expected to convene today to discuss the next phase of the easing of restrictions. A source close to the details told Israel Hayom that "it is not possible to open two phases at once."
Ministers are also expected to discuss the outline of the return of haredi students to yeshivot according to the terms of "capsules." In addition, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein will propose increasing fines for violators of guidelines.
