Official UAE delegation to land in Israel at noon

An official delegation from the United Arab Emirates will land in Israel today. It will be led by the Emirates' Minister of Finance, Obaid Humaid Al Tayer , and the Minister and Economy, Abdulla bin Touq Al Mari. They will be accompanied by dozens of senior government officials and journalists.

The delegation will land at Ben Gurion Airport at 12:00 noon, and will be greeted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and other ministers. An official ceremony will be held at the site, where the guests will speak directly to the Israeli public. After the ceremony, there will be a tripartite meeting between senior government officials from Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States. Later, a bilateral meeting will be held between the Emirate ministers and their Israeli counterparts.

The countries are expected to sign an agreement allowing for freedom of movement between the countries.