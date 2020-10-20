|
Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20
Trump: I'll participate in debate even though it's unfair
US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will participate in a debate with former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday despite the fact he considers its conditions to be unfair.
“I’ll participate, I just think it’s very unfair. I will participate but it’s very unfair that they changed the topics and it’s very unfair that again we have an anchor who’s totally biased,” Trump told reporters.
