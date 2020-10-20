Trump: People are tired of Fauci and all these idiots

US President Donald Trump went after top government scientist Dr. Anthony Fauci in a call with campaign staffers on Monday, suggesting he was an "idiot", AFP reported.

"People are tired of COVID," Trump was quoted as having told his campaign team in a call on which several members of the press were present.

"People are saying, 'Whatever -- just leave us alone.' They're tired of it. People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots," the President added.