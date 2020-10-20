|
05:58
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20
Maryland Senator: Biden will always stand by Israel
Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) assured members of the Orthodox Jewish community on Monday that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would be a “true trusted ally” who would use his long-standing relationships and credibility amongst world players to “always stand by Israel”, Jewish Insider reports.
Cardin was speaking as a campaign surrogate at a virtual candidate forum hosted by the Orthodox Union, one of two events hosted by the group this week featuring representatives from the presidential campaigns.
Last Briefs