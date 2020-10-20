|
05:35
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20
UAE government ratifies agreement with Israel
The United Arab Emirates government on Monday ratified the landmark peace agreement it signed with Israel at the White House last month, i24NEWS reports.
In a tweet, the Emirati government announced that “the Council of Ministers headed by Mohammed bin Rashid adopts a decision ratifying the peace treaty and full diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel, and directs to initiate constitutional procedures to issue a federal decree ratifying the agreement.”
