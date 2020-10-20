|
04:51
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20
Trump and Biden to be muted during parts of debate
US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will have their microphones muted during portions of the second and final presidential debate which is scheduled for Thursday night, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced on Monday, according to CNN.
The decision came after the commission met Monday afternoon to discuss potential rule changes to the debate format. They decided that the changes were needed because of how the first debate between Biden and Trump devolved into chaos.
