Sudan's PM thanks Trump: This will help us get debt relief

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Monday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s announcement that Sudan would be removed from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism in exchange for paying compensation to families of American terror victims.

“Thank you so much, President Trump! We very much look forward to your official notification to Congress rescinding the designation of Sudan as a state-sponsor of terrorism, which has cost Sudan too much,” Hamdok wrote on Twitter in response to Trump’s own tweet announcing the move.