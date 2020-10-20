1,133 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed since midnight on Sunday

1,133 Israelis have been diagnosed with coronavirus since midnight according to an update issued by the Ministry of Health. In total, more than 30,000 tests have been solved and the positive test rate is 3.7%.

632 cases are hospitalized in serious condition in hospitals across the country, 246 of whom are connected to respirators. The death toll since the outbreak has risen to 2,263, of whom 675 have died since the beginning of the month.