French police raid Islamist network

French police on Monday launched a series of raids targeting Islamist networks, three days after a history teacher who had shown his pupils a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed was beheaded in a suburb of Paris.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin vowed there would be "not a minute's respite for enemies of the Republic", after tens of thousands took part in rallies countrywide on Sunday to honor the teacher, Samuel Paty, and defend freedom of expression, according to AFP.