Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake felt near Alaska
A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck in the North Pacific Ocean on Monday afternoon, triggering a tsunami warning along the Alaska Peninsula Coast.
The earthquake struck about 62 miles southeast of Sand Point, located about 575 miles southwest of Anchorage, according to the US Geological Survey.
The earthquake triggered a tsunami warning for areas along the Alaska Peninsula coastline, according to the US Tsunami Warning Center. So far there are no reports of injuries.
