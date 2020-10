23:40 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 'Do not release Erekat's body if he dies' Read more Amid conflicting reports on condition of senior Fatah official, bereaved families say his body should not be released if he dies. ► ◄ Last Briefs