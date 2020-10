23:14 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 'Free Al-Aqsa from the Palestinian brats' Read more Saudi lawyer calls for PA control on Temple Mount to be removed after Emirati, Bahraini visitors cursed while visiting Al Aqsa Mosque. ► ◄ Last Briefs