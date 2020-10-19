|
News BriefsCheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20
Israel and UAE to sign visa exemption agreement tomorrow
PM Netanyahu will host the Trilateral Summit, attended by US Secretary of the Treasury Stephen Mnuchin and UAE Finance Minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum between Israel, the US and the United Arab Emirates.
At 12 noon, Netanyahu will welcome the delegations upon arrival in Israel.
Cooperation agreements will be signed in the fields of aviation, investment protection, exemption from visa approvals, as well as science and technology.
