22:05 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 PA TV: Erekat not dead Palestinian state television denies news reports of the death of Saeb Erekat, the secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization.



Ali Erekat, son of the Saeb Erekat, confirms to Al Arabiya that his father's health condition is still critical but stable and denies earlier reports of the Palestinian official's death due to coronavirus.