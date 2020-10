21:50 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Gantz calls COVID vaccine human trial 'source of national pride' Read more Defense Minister Gantz at IIBR, as COVID vaccine human trials to begin this month: 'Source of national pride'. Commercial name: Brilife ► ◄ Last Briefs