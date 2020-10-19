Sudan to be removed from Terrorism list, will pay terror victims

US President Trump said Sudan has agreed to pay $335 million to US terror victims and families, allowing for its removal from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list‎.

"GREAT news! New government of Sudan, which is making great progress, agreed to pay $335 MILLION to U.S. terror victims and families. Once deposited, I will lift Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. At long last, JUSTICE for the American people and BIG step for Sudan!" tweeted the President.

According to experts, Sudan is expected to sign a peace treaty with Israel in the near future.