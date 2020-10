19:51 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Moreh Tzedek For Eida Chareidit Mourns Tragic Loss Of Wife Read more It’s almost hard to believe that just six months ago, Mrs. Dina Sabovitch was a ‘regular’ mom of 14 living in Ramat Beit Shemesh. ► ◄ Last Briefs