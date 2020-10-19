|
Min of Health informed wrong people they were sick with virus
Israel's Ministry of Health released an apology stating it had mistakenly informed dozens of people - amongst them month-old infants - that they were sick with the coronavirus while failing to inform actual carriers, who continued spreading the disease, as reported by Channel 12 News.
The Ministry said the issue had been the cause of a malfunction in its computer system.
