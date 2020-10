18:43 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Lapid: Netanyahu's treatment of virus 'as bad as it gets' Opposition leader Yair Lapid slammed Netanyahu's handling of the coronavirus crisis. "You couldn't have done a worse job handling this epidemic. The failure carries your name on it," stated Lapid. ► ◄ Last Briefs