17:51 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Armenian leader accuses Israel of aiding ‘genocide’ Read more Arayik Harutyunyan, the Armenian leader of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, slams Israeli arms sales to Azerbaijan ► ◄ Last Briefs