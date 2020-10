15:45 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Hadassah: Erekat's condition serious but stable Hadassah Medical Center's staff reported that senior PA official Saeb Erekat remains in serious but stable condition after he was transferred to Jerusalem for treatment of the coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs