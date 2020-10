15:30 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Will Biden condemn building? 'Depends on Jerusalem's behavior' Read more Democrats Abroad Israel chairwoman Heather Stone says Biden Administration will not attempt to turn back clock on embassy, peace progress. ► ◄ Last Briefs