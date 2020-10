14:51 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Dr. Mike Evans: 'Trump's not in a good position, Israel should annex now' Read more Evangelical leader warns that if Biden wins, J Street and the American Left will be able to influence White House policy on Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs