14:40 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 10 year old boy nearly drowns at Mikhmoret beach, condition serious A ten-year-old boy nearly drowned on Mikhmoret beach. MDA medics reported that he was unconscious.