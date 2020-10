14:22 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 PM: Follow the rules and we'll remove your towns from 'red' list Read more Netanyahu says lockdown "worked quickly", calls on haredi residents of 'red cities' to comply with health directives. ► ◄ Last Briefs